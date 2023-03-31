Glen Beck Predicts Our Future as a 3rd World Banana Republic

By
M Dowling
-
2
35

Glenn Beck predicted our future during a segment on Tucker Carlson Tonight Thursday.  We should be afraid because everything he says is very possible.

Watch:


2 Comments
Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
2 minutes ago

It is not only Americans who should fear. It is the rest of the previously called “free world”. The light is fading and the darkness of totalitarianism is encroaching.
China seems expansionist. Indonesia has acted in an expansionist fashion; they are a populous country looking for resources. Will Russia try to expand to being like the USSR again?
And, oh yes, few of them are Caucasian. If race becomes an issue…

John Vieira
John Vieira
32 minutes ago

The ‘writing is on the wall’…when will the people realize that their current ‘leaders(?)’ are willing to rule over our ashes rather than us – they’re working on that too, just in case enough do survive…

