Trump Criminally Indicted on 34 COUNTS!

CNN Law Enforcement analyst John Miller told Erin Burnett on Outfront this evening that former President Donald Trump is criminally indicted on a whopping 34 counts.

On Thursday night’s edition of CNN’s OutFront, Miller broke more news when he told Burnett that the indictment consists of 34 counts!

Miller said:

“I am told by my sources that this is 34 counts of falsification of business records, which is probably a lot of charges involving each document, each thing that was submitted as a separate count, and a couple of matters. So he would surrender to the district attorney’s office.”

“Now, presumably, that would happen at the district attorney’s office. He would be taken upstairs to the detective squad. He’d be fingerprinted and photographed for a mug shot. They would be given a conference room because remember, nothing is the same here. He’s a defendant who is under guard by the United States Secret Service. I can’t remember in history that ever occurred before. But his detail will be with him. Presumably, they would put him in a conference room and say, all right, you’re now booked. Right. And your information is being entered into the system. Now, we’ll have an arraignment judge. They’ll bring him to the arraignment judge, and they’ll be released on his own recognizance.”

As for Donald Trump’s arrest, he is likely to be arraigned by Wednesday. According to Harris Faulkner, the Secret Service will decide if Donald Trump will be handcuffed. They will also take control of security.

