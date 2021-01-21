Glenn Greenwald’s dire warning to Americans

Glenn Greenwald issued a warning on Tucker’s show last night and every American should heed it. We are in the initial stages of something terrible with no pushback and no turning back should it come to pass.

“There is literally nothing that could be more dangerous, and it’s not fear-mongering or alarmism to say it,” Greenwald told “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Biden pledged to confront the threat of domestic terrorism in his inaugural address, vowing to defeat “political extremism, [and] White supremacy” in light of the deadly riot at the Capitol January 6th.

