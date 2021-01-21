Pelosi wants Donald Trump charged with accessory to murder

Nancy Pelosi, an unrelenting purveyor of hate, has her own ideas when it comes to how to unify Americans. It is quite unique. She wants former President Trump charged as an accessory to murder because he “instigated” an “insurrection.”

The mob attack by an unruly, ragtag bunch of violent vandals in the name of Trump has nothing to do with him. While open to debate, the Sentinel sees nothing in DJT’s speech that provoked the mob. In fact, the mob attack was planned weeks before, the FBI knew and did nothing more than try to dissuade them.

It was also not an insurrection. That’s a gross exaggeration. Actually, it’s a lie. While President Trump was very vocal about saying the election was fraudulent, it doesn’t rise to instigation. Consider the four years of the Left claiming Trump was illegitimate and the election was a fraud. They also rioted violently.

Antifa and Black Lives Matter organizations are trying to overturn the government by violent means, and she ignores that. Kamala Harris is promoting fundraising to get those criminals out of jail. Biden’s staffers are doing the same.

On Inauguration Day, as Joe Biden spoke of unity, Speaker Pelosi talked about five people who died around the January 6th riot (three, not five, are tied to the riot). She called some of the deaths “murder” and stated that President Trump was an “accessory” to the alleged crimes.

Additionally, it is important to note that none of the deaths related to the Capitol riot has been labeled a murder at this time. An officer shot one, a woman appears to have been crushed by the mob, and a third is an officer who died of unknown causes and was injured during the riot.

HE’S A KILLER

“[The] president’s words are important, they weigh a ton. And if you’re Donald Trump talking to these people, they believe it and they used his words to come here,” Pelosi said on MSNBC.

“When we talk about ‘did any of our colleagues collaborate?’” she added. “Well, that remains to be seen. We have to get the evidence of that. And if they did, they would be accessory to the crime. And the crime, in some cases, was murder.”

