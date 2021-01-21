Dan Crenshaw Rips Joe Biden’s Unifying Agenda

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Dan Crenshaw said accurately that they were helping everyone from “illegal immigrants” to “diplomats” rather than the working class and small businesses in America.

Joe Biden made it clear from the first that he is a globalist and will support The Great Reset, not national sovereignty. He made it clear he is not here for Americans. He is here for the rest of the world, including the UN, China, Iran, and whoever wants our resources and wealth.

He sold the country out for more than 40 years. Why would people expect something different now?

