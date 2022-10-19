Glenn Youngkin Comes Out Strong for Kari Lake

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has done a masterful job of uniting Magas and more liberal Republicans. It’s been happening gradually. An example of how that is working is the accolades from her latest fan. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin cane out for her at a rally in Tucson.

He ran a masterful campaign and united Democrats with Republicans. He focused on the issues Americans care about.

Mrs. Lake is convincing Arizonans that she will do what she said she will do, and that is resonating. Gov. Youngkin has many views that are similar to Kari Lake’s and some that are different. We have a few clips to watch.

Democrats are trying to make it about election denial and paint her as extreme. That isn’t what the election is about and she’s not extreme.

.@KariLake: "I want to tell you a little bit more about @GlennYoungkin. He is a total rockstar. He came into office, and started doing things quickly. And that's what we need from our Governor's." pic.twitter.com/jwaYzOebMA — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 19, 2022

.@GlennYoungkin: "The great thing about @Karilake, and the great thing about Republicans in Arizona, is that we are on the winning team. We're on the team that stands for low taxes, we're on the team that stands for families, we're on the team that stands for safe communities." pic.twitter.com/ssb9ES6qaa — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 19, 2022

.@GlennYoungkin: "Friends, it can change just like that. Elections have consequences. And that's why Arizona is so important. And that's why it's so important that you elect @Karilake as your next Governor." pic.twitter.com/VvpzovmlUA — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 19, 2022

THE ELECTION DENIER

Democrats are tying to make it about the phony election denier mantra. That’s a talking point.

Savage Kari Lake is the best Kari Lake. 😂😂😂 Link to full video: https://t.co/lo2D9gV8Qw (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/P5DQnyfPU0 — Golden Advice 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@RichardStiller4) October 18, 2022

