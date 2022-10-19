Glenn Youngkin Comes Out Strong for Kari Lake

M Dowling
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has done a masterful job of uniting Magas and more liberal Republicans. It’s been happening gradually. An example of how that is working is the accolades from her latest fan. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin cane out for her at a rally in Tucson.

He ran a masterful campaign and united Democrats with Republicans. He focused on the issues Americans care about.

Mrs. Lake is convincing Arizonans that she will do what she said she will do, and that is resonating. Gov. Youngkin has many views that are similar to Kari Lake’s and some that are different. We have a few clips to watch.

Democrats are trying to make it about election denial and paint her as extreme. That isn’t what the election is about and she’s not extreme.

THE ELECTION DENIER

Democrats are tying to make it about the phony election denier mantra. That’s a talking point.


