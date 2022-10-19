CDC Panel Unanimously Votes to Add COV Vax to Child Schedule

A CDC panel unanimously voted on Wednesday to add the Covid-19 vaccine to the recommended childhood schedule.

So much for the opinion of the people. They opened it up to opinions yesterday. The opinions were negative and brutal but the decision was unanimous just the same.

The decision from the agency’s advisory committee (ACIP) would add the Covid-19 shot to the public health agency’s Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program.

Fifteen voting members of mostly scientific or medical expert backgrounds make up the panel and are responsible for making vaccine recommendations.

I wonder if they realize how many people will never again trust their “mostly scientific or medical experts.”

All of the panelists are chosen by the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services after an application and nomination process, Yahoo News reports.

Oh, there you go, we really trust that Becerra.

It will now go to the CDC and Director Rochelle Walensky, someone we also don’t trust.

If approved, the advice will be included in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), a publication of public health information.

“As we’ll be discussing today and tomorrow, the incorporation of the COVID-19 vaccine in the immunization schedule and the vaccines for children or VFC program is an important step in the inclusion of COVID-19 vaccines in a routine vaccination program,” Dr. Sara Oliver, member of the CDC’s ACIP, said.

Ahead of the panel’s vote, some Republican-controlled states assured residents that the Covid-19 would not be mandated for children. Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo tweeted: “Regardless of what the CDC votes on whether COVID-19 vaccines are added to routine child immunizations – nothing changes in Florida.”

“Thanks to @GovRonDeSantis, COVID mandates are NOT allowed in FL, NOT pushed into schools, & I continue to recommend against them for healthy kids,” he said.

Related