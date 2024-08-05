Global Stock Markets Are Crashing, Recession Triggered?

Dow Futures plunged over 1,200 points as fears of a major US recession threaten.

The global stock market plunged on Sunday and Monday, with the DOW Jones dropping over 1,200 points. Wall Street’s “fear gauge” spiked to the highest it has been since the Biden-Harris administration took charge. Bitcoin has also taken a heavy plunge.

Bitcoin dropped below $50,000 for the first time since February and was trading in close to $70,000 about a week ago, according to CNBC. Robinhood’s 24-hour trading service also shut down amidst the chaos in the markets.

Donald Trump took aim at the Biden-Harris administration over the chaos, which has caused unemployment to rise to 4.3%, the highest since October 2021.

Donald Trump Predicted This

I can’t believe you guys tweeted this https://t.co/yUPAB4424M — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) August 5, 2024

“Stock markets crashing. I told you so!!! Kamala doesn’t have a clue. Biden is sound asleep. All caused by inept US leadership!”

“Japan down 12%, India down 6%. Germany way down also. U.S. really bad. This is a preview of the world markets without Donald J. Trump in the White House. None of this happens if Trump is in. Kamala and the markets don’t go together. She’ll destroy the markets. She’s in power now and look at what is happening. One week of the fake media saying better polls and you get a market crash.” The Legendary Howard Lutnick!

STOCK MARKETS ARE CRASHING, JOBS NUMBERS ARE TERRIBLE, WE ARE HEADING TO WORLD WAR lll, AND WE HAVE TWO OF THE MOST INCOMPETENT “LEADERS” IN HISTORY. THIS IS NOT GOOD!!!”

RECESSION TRIGGERED?

“Recession Triggered” The Everything Bubble pops as jobs collapse and the dreaded Sahm Rule triggers. Japan’s implosion is icing on the cake. Morgan and Citi are now predicting a full point of rate cuts in the next 2 meetings — that qualifies as panic in Central Banking.… pic.twitter.com/pPHTDXMDMz — Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (@profstonge) August 5, 2024

Fox News on the Kamala Krash pre-market trading. They are expecting the market to open approximately 1000 points down on the Dow. pic.twitter.com/U4I00JKGOw — Maero (@Maerox) August 5, 2024

The chaos follows a July jobs report showing the highest unemployment level under the Biden-Harris administration since Oct. 2021. We are at recession levels now.

According to CNBC, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) or Wall Street’s “fear-gauge” has spiked to the highest it has been since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020. VIX is a key marker to the volatility of the market, and broke 50 on Monday morning. Since the pandemic, the VIX has been lower, trading below 20. The DOW Jones futures market tumbled over 1,200 points, according to the outlet.

Under a figurehead president and vice president, the people behind the curtain overloaded the system.

When the immaterial materializes, you realize what was real all along… pic.twitter.com/dyLmYaPZmw — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) August 4, 2024