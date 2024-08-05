Veterans Affairs is going broke, but we have money to burn in Ukraine. We even give money ‘accidentally’ to the Taliban.

The Radical Taliban has received at least $239 million in U.S. aid aimed at counterterrorism after State Department vetting procedures fell apart, according to a government watchdog SIGAR.

The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) issued a July 2024 report identifying at least 29 grants where the Taliban may have erroneously received counterterrorism funds.

Read more at Judicial Watch, but basically, they didn’t vet awardees.

Quite an ‘accident.’

$15 BILLION SHORTFALL

As of July 2024, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) projected a budget shortfall of nearly $15 billion for the next two years.

The VA is planning to cut 10,000 from its workforce.

According to the Federal News Network, the Department of Veterans Affairs is asking Congress for a substantial budget increase for 2025 but is also looking to decrease its overall healthcare workforce headcount through attrition.

The VA is asking for $369.3 billion in fiscal 2025, a nearly 20% increase from enacted spending levels.

The department is counting on those funds to handle one of the biggest expansions of VA health care and benefits in its history, which is happening under the PACT Act. The Act allows any veteran exposed to toxic substances while in the military to enroll in VA health care.

Is that the only reason? Is anyone minding the store? Big government means no accountability.

​For example, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC) has alerted the President and Congress to significant financial mismanagement at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), including more than $223 million in wasteful spending and delayed payments for veterans’ medical bills.

At the same time, the administration is incrementally pushing us into direct war with Russia and possibly in the Middle East. They are saber-rattling with Iran and poking China.

This is while we have a failing debt economy.