Globalist Prince Harry Deigns to Instruct Americans on US Constitutional Rights

The Duke of Sussex described the Roe v Wade ruling on abortion in America as a “global assault on democracy and freedom”.

Global? We are not the world yet, Prince. He trashed us at the UN.

Prince Harry condemned the ruling of the US Supreme Court during a keynote speech at the UN headquarters to mark International Nelson Mandela Day.

Prince Harry should go away and take his silly bride with him. We got rid of the royals once before, and we can do it again.

Since when did a spoiled globalist brat become an expert on US constitutional rights? Killing unborn babies is not in our Constitution, Harry, but the 2nd Amendment is.

Meghan Markle is undoubtedly advising him. Neither one should have a title. Maybe when Queen Elizabeth goes, so will their titles. Harry is undermining the monarchy. He’s not supposed to interfere in foreign politics. These two are vindictive.

Prince Harry also shared Mandela’s “memories and legacy.” Professor Jonathan Turley said, “Because nothing speaks to a lifetime of struggle for equality than an estranged Royal living in exile on an $18 million estate.”

Harry also talked about climate change and the war in Ukraine. He thinks he’s an expert on everything.

Get lost, Harry:

We fought a war so we wouldn't have to listen to royals, and then they follow us over here to bother us https://t.co/czcVRZGhjS — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 18, 2022

