DHS Disinformation Governance Board Isn’t Needed After All

The Department of Homeland Security decided they don’t need the Orwellian Disinformation Governance Board. The massive blowback from the public likely had something to do with their decision.

DHS announced the creation of the disinformation board in April to “coordinate countering misinformation related to homeland security, focused specifically on irregular migration and Russia.”

Their worst promoters of the board were the people expecting to head it up – Nina Jankowicz and a Soros plant, Jennifer Daskal.

Daskal has deep ties to George Soros. She served as an Open Society Institute fellow. In that role, she worked “on issues related to privacy and law enforcement access to data across borders.”

Daskal also worked as senior counterterrorism counsel for the anti-Semitic Human Rights Watch.

Jankowicz, in particular, made a fool of herself.

In one sense, Nina Jankowicz – the new head of Homeland Security’s new “Disinformation Board” – is a despotic maniac. But she’s an utterly banal expression of modern-day establishment liberalism. Listen to her here. It’s unhinged narcissism and off-the-chart entitlement syndrome: https://t.co/puA5UiCWEL — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 12, 2022

THEY CANNED IT

The DHS statement read:

“We have now had briefings on the relevant disinformation-related activities of the Department. We are not ready, as of yet, to provide recommendations on the Department’s most effective approach to disinformation threats, including commitments to increase transparency and protect civil rights, civil liberties, and privacy.”

“However, at this point, we have concluded that there is no need for a Disinformation Governance Board.”

The statement was posted to social media by Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, an outspoken opponent of the board’s formation.

Jankowicz, The Wrecking Ball of Disinformation Governance

In May, Jankowicz, who notoriously spread disinformation about the Steele dossier, resigned from the board under duress. The DHS then said it was “pausing” the implementation of the board.

Jankowicz said that the board’s mission was very necessary. She contradicted the Board.

“It is deeply disappointing that mischaracterizations of the board became a distraction from the department’s vital work, and indeed, along with recent events globally and nationally, embodies why it is necessary,” said Jankowicz.

“I maintain my commitment to building awareness of disinformation threats and trust the Department will do the same,” she said upon resigning.

There weren’t any mischaracterizations. She repeatedly made it clear that it was meant to silence political opponents.

Here’s the woman who was assigned to head it up:

