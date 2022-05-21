Globalists Held Monkeypox Pandemic Exercises Last Year

“In March 2021, NTI partnered with the Munich Security Conference to conduct a tabletop exercise on reducing high-consequence biological threats. They were looking at national and international security and pandemic preparedness.” After the exercise, they decided they need one entity in charge of the world response – using global funds. At the same time, Joe Biden is turning over our medical sovereignty to The WHO next week. In fact, 194 nations might turn over their medical sovereignty to the medical tyrants of The WHO next week.

Coincidentally, the exercise was a fictional monkeypox pandemic scenario. This is as Monkeypox makes it to the media and appears to be spreading in the West via sexual contact, which is new to the virus.

Did they cook that up at Microsoft? That’s a joke or ist it?

A lot of the participants want a global fund for pandemics. There’s little doubt Joe Biden will be on the ready to redistribute more money we don’t have.

THIS IS SOME OF WHAT THEY WANT

“Participants argued for creating a single pot of funding with real executive authority over its disposition. At least one participant stressed that the funding should come from a larger cross-section of the global community than the limited number of countries that currently contribute,” the report states.

Among other recommendations, they suggest a proactive “no regrets” anticipatory response. Trigger actions they insist governments take:

“Triggered actions should include a range of NPIs, including proactive social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines; large-scale testing and contact tracing; large-scale production of PPE and medical equipment; expansion of the pool of deployable medical personnel and space to treat patients; and comprehensive risk communication.”

“National governments should codify triggers in plans that are routinely exercised, and the results should be systematically evaluated to identify and implement corrective actions.”

“The WHO should issue guidance that encourages or requires national governments to develop national-level pandemic response triggers that are pathogen-agnostic and that scale up across multiple levels with escalating pandemic risk.”

THEY WANT ONE ENTITY IN CHARGE WITH ONE POT OF MONEY

They want one entity to issue guidance. This is yet another coincidence as The WHO and Joe Biden plot to give The WHO worldwide governance over medical decisons.

“The international community should establish an entity dedicated to reducing the risk of catastrophic events due to accidents or deliberate abuse of bioscience and biotechnology.”