Neil Oliver on ‘Pandemic Treaty’: He’ll Resist – He’s a Free Man

Joe Biden is attempting to turn our national sovereignty over to The WHO next week. This is despite the fact that The WHO is under the control of communist China and Bill Gates. This is not a conspiracy theory. It’s real. If you don’t know what’s going on because you read legacy media, click here.

The clip below with Neil Oliver is good and explains what is going on. It outlines who the WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom actually is.

Oliver plans to resist. He says he is a free man. You’re free too, remember that!

[Don’t fall for the hysteria the elite might drum up over Monkeypox. It’s mild, disgusting, but mild. No masks, no lockdownns, just say no! They didn’t work. The US had the most deaths in the world.]

Watch and click on this link if you want to hear what Dr. Malone says about the fake Pandemic Treaty – that’s not a treaty:

“If this pandemic treaty comes to pass, I will disregard it. I will ignore any future lockdown ordained by any power. I will take no mandated vaccine, not while I have breath in my body…[I am not a number, I am a free man.”

I 💜 Neilpic.twitter.com/bjWX3iNzJ9 — Nat (@Arwenstar) May 14, 2022

