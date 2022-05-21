We’re a “Land of Laws or a Woke Mob-Ruling Country” – Winsome Sears

In an appearance on Fox & Friends, Winsome Earle Sears said she wants the intimidation of conservative Justices and pro-life organizations to stop. There are laws for Republicans but Democrats get a pass — Hunter Biden gets a pass, as she said. This is mob rule, and “eventually, the mob comes for you. The revolution eats its own.”

SHE CALLED ON ATTORNEY GENERAL GARLAND TO DO HIS JOB

“The man’s home is his castle,” Mrs. Sears said. You can’t be safe in your own home. Your families are afraid. This is America or it’s not, she said. She calls on AG Garland to do his job.

“We’re not tolerating it. In fact, our governor has had state police outside of the homes this whole time from the very first time it started. What we need now is for Merrick Garland to go ahead and do his job. You saw that he sicced the police on parents when they were at the school board simply trying to be heard for the safety of their children. And he won’t do his job. Then we have a Commonwealth’s attorney here in Virginia, also a Democrat, won’t do his job. We have a section of our code 18.2 that says this is a Class 3 misdemeanor if you are protesting on private property, outside private property. They’re not doing their job.

What they have done is decided to decide whether or not the folks that need to prosecute whether they’re Democrats or Republicans and if they’re of their own party, they won’t do it. This is mob rule. This is America. We don’t do this…

We have a Virginia code that says this can’t be done. Then we also have, as you already noted, Section 15.7 of the U.S. Code that says specifically Supreme Court Justices are not attempted to be intimidated in the way that it’s doing. Otherwise, it’s punishable with a fine and up to one year in jail. Merrick Garland has not gotten off his duff and gotten the DOJ to prosecute anyone. And it’s simply because they’re picking winners and losers.

But here’s where I’m putting the blame.

Calling Out Joe Biden and Merrick Garland

President Biden, you need to tell your attorney general to go and do his job and protect the citizens of the United States of America. Ultimately, sir, this falls on you. This is on your watch. And it’s all fun and games until somebody gets hurt. And then who is going to write the script for you, Mr. President, so you can read it and say that it was somebody else’s fault?…

It’s all the hypocrisy. There are laws for you and me because we’re Republicans or whoever we are. But Democrats, they get a pass. Hunter Biden gets a pass. Anybody else, black, white or — your child would be in jail right now. But Hunter Biden gets a pass. This all comes down to mob rule.

Are We a Land of Laws or a WOKE Mob-Ruling Country?

Either we are in America, a land of laws, or we are a woke mob-ruling country. And God help us then because what we know is that ultimately, the mob comes for you. Ultimately, the mob, the revolution eats its own. And you are not safe if you stay silent. I would want the liberal justices to get to the microphone and say to the people who support you, go home! This is not how we do it in America.

We have free speech but a man’s home is his castle. And that’s — if we know our history, that was one of the faults that we had against the king, that he quartered troops in people’s homes. Here we are. You can’t be safe in your own home? Imagine what’s happening. Your children are seeing this. And they’re afraid. Your families are afraid for you. They’re trying to reach you. Are you safe? Are you safe? Is this America or is this not? …

Ultimately, the mob comes for you if you don’t agree with it. So these Democrat politicians, Merrick Garland, Descano, the Commonwealth Attorney here in Virginia, he is selectively enforcing the laws. And by the way, the Fairfax Board of Supervisors had been contacted by our governor to say you need to make sure that these people are being prosecuted. And I think that the reply was well, they’re not doing anything. You see what I mean?

There is selective prosecution. And it’s all fun and games, again, until somebody gets hurt. We need to make sure that we have laws in Virginia that are being upheld. Otherwise, what is the purpose of the law?

It is mob rule, and elected representatives are allowing it for political reasons. It only empowers the mob.

Lt. Gov. Sears is a Jamaican-born American politician serving as the 42nd lieutenant governor of Virginia. A member of the Republican Party, Sears served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 2002 to 2004. She also served on the Virginia Board of Education.

Watch her talk about the mob:

Related