GND Co-Sponsor Kamala Now Says She Won't Ban Gas Cars

By
M DOWLING
-
0
0

Kamala, a co-sponsor of the insane Green New Deal, detailed plans to abolish sales of gas-powered cars by 2035. The goal is to indirectly mandate people only purchase EVs. The Biden-Harris administration pretends they aren’t banning gas cars while they do things that will eliminate gas cars. We will only have EVs.

“We will ensure that 50 percent of all new passenger vehicles sold are zero-emission by 2030, and 100 percent are zero-emission by 2035,” Harris’s agenda reads.

Similarly, Harris said she wanted to require “that all new buses be zero-emission by 2030” and “require that new buildings are carbon-neutral by 2030”, reports Breitbart.

A poll conducted earlier this month by Remington Research Group on behalf of the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, which opposes EV mandates, found that 59 percent or more of likely voters in Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin oppose bans on gas-powered cars in their states, which will likely determine the winner of the election.

Nationally, seven-in-ten likely voters oppose gas-car bans.

  • Overall: 70% oppose, 18% support
  • Republicans: 90% oppose, 6% support
  • Democrats: 49% oppose, 31% support
  • Independents: 71% oppose, 20% support

Almost two-thirds of voters, nationally, are less likely to vote for a candidate who supports gas-car bans.

  • Overall: 64% less likely, 16% more likely
  • Republicans: 88% less likely, 5% more likely
  • Democrats: 41% less likely, 27% more likely
  • Independents: 65% less likely, 16% more likely

More than 60% of voters are concerned they will be unable to buy the car of their choice in the next decade.

  • National: 37% very concerned, 25% somewhat concerned, 18% not too concerned, 13% not concerned at all

The battleground state polling — fielded in Arizona, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin between June 29 – July 1 — was conducted by Remington Research Group and measured likely voter sentiment around gas-car bans, EV mandates, and support for candidates who embrace such policies.  Highlights of the polls are as follows:

The majority of likely voters in all surveyed states oppose gas-car bans.

  • Arizona: 60% oppose, 20% support, 19% undecided
  • Michigan: 63% oppose, 18% support, 19% undecided
  • Montana: 66% oppose, 16% support, 18% undecided
  • Nevada: 63% oppose, 21% support, 16% undecided
  • Ohio: 63% oppose, 13% support, 24% undecided
  • Pennsylvania: 60% oppose, 20% support, 21% undecided
  • Texas: 65% oppose, 14% support, 21% undecided
  • Wisconsin: 59% oppose, 22% support, 19% undecided

When asked specifically about EPA’s light-duty vehicle tailpipe regulation, which will mandate roughly 70% EV and plug-in hybrid vehicle sales by 2032, opposition among likely voters far exceeds support in every U.S. battleground state.

  • Arizona: 59% oppose, 24% support, 16% undecided
  • Michigan: 64% oppose, 19% support, 18% undecided
  • Montana: 64% oppose, 20% support, 15% undecided
  • Nevada: 59% oppose, 25% support, 17% undecided
  • Ohio: 64% oppose, 17% support, 19% undecided
  • Pennsylvania: 59% oppose, 23% support, 18% undecided
  • Texas: 65% oppose, 19% support, 17% undecided
  • Wisconsin: 56% oppose, 26% support, 18% undecided

Supermajorities, ranging from 62% to 69% of likely voters, in each state report that a candidate’s position on stopping bans on new gas-cars is an important factor in their vote.

  • Arizona: 66% important, 12% not important
  • Michigan: 68% important, 12% not important
  • Montana: 68% important, 13% not important
  • Nevada: 62% important, 19% not important
  • Ohio: 67% important, 12% not important
  • Pennsylvania: 69% important, 14% not important
  • Texas: 65% important, 14% not important
  • Wisconsin: 64% important, 14% not important


