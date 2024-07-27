GND Co-Sponsor Kamala Now Says She Won’t Ban Gas Cars

Kamala, a co-sponsor of the insane Green New Deal, detailed plans to abolish sales of gas-powered cars by 2035. The goal is to indirectly mandate people only purchase EVs. The Biden-Harris administration pretends they aren’t banning gas cars while they do things that will eliminate gas cars. We will only have EVs.

“We will ensure that 50 percent of all new passenger vehicles sold are zero-emission by 2030, and 100 percent are zero-emission by 2035,” Harris’s agenda reads.

Similarly, Harris said she wanted to require “that all new buses be zero-emission by 2030” and “require that new buildings are carbon-neutral by 2030”, reports Breitbart.

Banning automobiles?!?! Seriously Kamala? More of what she’s proposing for her New Green Deal and an overview of her “INSANE vision for America,” as @MillerStream says. Watch the full episode ==> https://t.co/XOuGKpgwIR pic.twitter.com/ku6o3FTAo1 — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) January 30, 2019

A poll conducted earlier this month by Remington Research Group on behalf of the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, which opposes EV mandates, found that 59 percent or more of likely voters in Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin oppose bans on gas-powered cars in their states, which will likely determine the winner of the election.

Nationally, seven-in-ten likely voters oppose gas-car bans.

Overall: 70% oppose, 18% support

70% oppose, 18% support Republicans: 90% oppose, 6% support

90% oppose, 6% support Democrats: 49% oppose, 31% support

49% oppose, 31% support Independents: 71% oppose, 20% support

Almost two-thirds of voters, nationally, are less likely to vote for a candidate who supports gas-car bans.

Overall: 64% less likely, 16% more likely

64% less likely, 16% more likely Republicans: 88% less likely, 5% more likely

88% less likely, 5% more likely Democrats: 41% less likely, 27% more likely

41% less likely, 27% more likely Independents: 65% less likely, 16% more likely

More than 60% of voters are concerned they will be unable to buy the car of their choice in the next decade.

National: 37% very concerned, 25% somewhat concerned, 18% not too concerned, 13% not concerned at all

The battleground state polling — fielded in Arizona, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin between June 29 – July 1 — was conducted by Remington Research Group and measured likely voter sentiment around gas-car bans, EV mandates, and support for candidates who embrace such policies. Highlights of the polls are as follows:

The majority of likely voters in all surveyed states oppose gas-car bans.

Arizona: 60% oppose, 20% support, 19% undecided

60% oppose, 20% support, 19% undecided Michigan: 63% oppose, 18% support, 19% undecided

63% oppose, 18% support, 19% undecided Montana: 66% oppose, 16% support, 18% undecided

66% oppose, 16% support, 18% undecided Nevada: 63% oppose, 21% support, 16% undecided

63% oppose, 21% support, 16% undecided Ohio: 63% oppose, 13% support, 24% undecided

63% oppose, 13% support, 24% undecided Pennsylvania: 60% oppose, 20% support, 21% undecided

60% oppose, 20% support, 21% undecided Texas: 65% oppose, 14% support, 21% undecided

65% oppose, 14% support, 21% undecided Wisconsin: 59% oppose, 22% support, 19% undecided

When asked specifically about EPA’s light-duty vehicle tailpipe regulation, which will mandate roughly 70% EV and plug-in hybrid vehicle sales by 2032, opposition among likely voters far exceeds support in every U.S. battleground state.

Arizona: 59% oppose, 24% support, 16% undecided

59% oppose, 24% support, 16% undecided Michigan: 64% oppose, 19% support, 18% undecided

64% oppose, 19% support, 18% undecided Montana: 64% oppose, 20% support, 15% undecided

64% oppose, 20% support, 15% undecided Nevada: 59% oppose, 25% support, 17% undecided

59% oppose, 25% support, 17% undecided Ohio: 64% oppose, 17% support, 19% undecided

64% oppose, 17% support, 19% undecided Pennsylvania: 59% oppose, 23% support, 18% undecided

59% oppose, 23% support, 18% undecided Texas: 65% oppose, 19% support, 17% undecided

65% oppose, 19% support, 17% undecided Wisconsin: 56% oppose, 26% support, 18% undecided

Supermajorities, ranging from 62% to 69% of likely voters, in each state report that a candidate’s position on stopping bans on new gas-cars is an important factor in their vote.

Arizona: 66% important, 12% not important

66% important, 12% not important Michigan: 68% important, 12% not important

68% important, 12% not important Montana: 68% important, 13% not important

68% important, 13% not important Nevada: 62% important, 19% not important

62% important, 19% not important Ohio: 67% important, 12% not important

67% important, 12% not important Pennsylvania: 69% important, 14% not important

69% important, 14% not important Texas: 65% important, 14% not important

65% important, 14% not important Wisconsin: 64% important, 14% not important

What exactly are California environmental standards? ❌Banning gas stoves.

❌Banning gas cars.

❌Banning gas lawn equipment.

❌Banning natural gas.

❌Banning fracking. President Kamala Harris would be the most anti-American energy president in U.S. history. pic.twitter.com/6d8vCssVkp — Harrison Fields (@HarrisonWFields) July 22, 2024

Kamala Harris once considered a “70% to 80% tax rate” and the elimination of “every car in the next 11 years” as “bold ideas that should be discussed.” This woman is absolutely clueless. pic.twitter.com/1BJMsUOt7q — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) July 24, 2024