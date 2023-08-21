Goal in 14 US Cities: Ban Meat, Dairy, Private Cars by 2030

While the Left claims they support the middle class, they are destroying it. The wealthy will survive. There will be just enough of everything for them. There is no better proof than that provided by the C40. The video by Mr. Vobes gives a great summary of what it is.

“By 2030, the average impact of urban consumption in C40 cities must decrease by 50%,” says the C40 report.

THE C40

The C40 of 96 member cities has established a target to meet the hard-left WEF’s radical agenda for 2030. Michael Bloomberg funds much of the C40. Bloomberg became very fascist in his last term, banning large popcorn in movie theaters and baby formula in hospitals to name two examples.

Fourteen U.S. cities have agreed to lead the way:

Austin

Boston

Chicago

Houston

Los Angeles

Miami

New Orleans

New York City

Philadelphia

Phoenix

Portland

San Francisco

Washington, D.C.

Seattle

Consumption categories they are targeting are food; buildings and infrastructure; private transport; aviation; clothing and textiles; and electronics and household appliances.

These cities, run by manipulative authoritarians, are no longer American or following the Constitution. The rules are unconstitutional.

They hope to reach this goal by 2030:

“0 kg [of] meat consumption”

“0 kg [of] dairy consumption”

“3 new clothing items per person per year”

“0 private vehicles” owned

“1 short-haul return flight (less than 1500 km) every three years per person.”

News media reporting this are attacked, often by left-wing fact checkers who say these are merely “desired goals,” but they call them “targets,” and they are perfectly serious. They merely have to work on Democrats to convince them. It’s their only obstacle. Conservatives won’t have a say once that effort is complete.

NEW YORK CITY’S ROLE

We reported that New York City will track and cap meat purchases in May.

New York City will begin tracking the carbon footprint of household food consumption and putting caps on how much red meat can be served in public institutions. This is part of a sweeping initiative to achieve a 33% reduction in carbon emissions from food by 2030. It’s coincidentally aligned with the directives of the Klaus Schwab World Economic Forum.

It’s coming out of the NYC mayor’s office on food policy and his climate office.

Mayor Adams announced at an April event. The Mayor’s Office of Climate & Environmental Justice shared a new chart to be included in the city’s annual greenhouse gas inventory that tracks the carbon footprint created by household food consumption, CHD reports.

This is part of London and New York’s partnership with American Express, C40 Cities, and EcoData lab.

He told the crowd that “There was a lot of people who did not want to look at the science. And now, more and more we’re discovering how food that is nutritionally void has a major impact on the health of a person’s mental state. And we know the story, what it has done for us physically, and that is why we’re here in the hospital, talking about the role that food plays on our physical well-being. But now we are at a new level, and this conversation is a very significant one.”

Adams, an overweight vegan, is talking about nutritious meat.

This man is so mentally fit that he says he speaks with God.

The press release bases its claims on a report by the University of Leeds and developer Arup Group. According to CHD, Arup is a Rockefeller-supported, World Economic Forum-affiliated organization that uses “fourth industrial revolution” technologies to transform cities. They promise that immense quantities of highly detailed data” can produce a “new level of control,” making possible “more efficient and sustainable use of the world’s precious materials.”

THE AMBITIOUS TARGETS IN THE REPORT

Arup C40 The Future of Urban Consumption in a 1 5C World (1)

This story was posted in Slay News and the Sentinel last December and in 2019, but you can find it quickly at ARUP.com, The Future of Urban Consumption in a 1.5° World. ARUP partners with the C40. the 1.5° target is arbitrary and too low to maintain even a 20th-century middle-class lifestyle.

