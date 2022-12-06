Your Climate Change Future by 2030: No Meat, Dairy, Cars, 3 Articles of Clothing, Little Travel

C40 is a network of mayors of nearly 100 world-leading cities collaborating to deliver the World Economic Forum (WEF) plan to confront the grossly exaggerated climate crisis.

Their social engineering plan is an authoritative “vision of climate action that is rooted in equity because we know that climate, social and economic justice can only be achieved together.”

Equity and economic justice are Marxism, aka communism or the collective.

You can go to this map to find the cities worldwide that are C40 cities.

ARUP published a report outlining some of the transformative changes needed across the economy to reduce consumption-based emissions in line with a 1.5oC target. That target is an arbitrary number selected by some of the most extreme scientists in the world.

You can download the report here. We first saw this at The Last Refuge. It’s AOC’s Global Green New Deal. She didn’t think up this insanity. It’s straight out of the World Economic Forum.

These radical leftists want to cut emissions in half by 2030 and 85% by 2050.

This is Nazi-level social engineering. Once they have the power to do this, it will be easy for them to to do anything they want to us.

No meat and no dairy by 2030. That’s why the Netherlands and other countries are eliminating thousands of farms and killing animals used for consumption. Don’t worry, you will get to eat bacteria-laden bugs.

You can buy three pieces of clothing each year.

You can’t own a vehicle privately.



You can trravel for short hauls every three years unless you’re one of the elite.

You have to keep all appliances and electronics for seven years.

If you think they can’t keep track of you, you will soon have government digital IDs, digital government money, weaponized government agencies in cahoots with media, credit cards that only allow you a certain number of carbon credits. Investments will be all based on ESG. All of this is our future unless people wake up fast.

