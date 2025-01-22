Gone, Baby, Gone! DEI Government Offices Shuttered by 5

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) is racist, inequitable, un-American, and gone! There will be lawsuits, but this Marxist-based abomination will not stand.

The federal Office of Personnel Management (OPM) notified heads of agencies and departments that they must begin taking steps to close all diversity, equity, and inclusion offices by the end of the day Wednesday. Government workers in those offices must be placed on paid leave.

Acting Director of the Office of Personnel Management Charles Ezell sent a memo to heads and acting heads of departments and agencies on Tuesday evening.

By no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, they are to:

Send an agency-wide notice to employees informing them of the closure and asking employees if they know of any efforts to disguise these programs by using coded or imprecise language.

Send a notification to all employees of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) offices that they are being placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately as the agency takes steps to close/end all DEIA initiatives, offices, and programs.

Take down all outward-facing media (websites, social media accounts, etc.) of DEIA offices.

Withdraw any final or pending documents, directives, orders, materials, and equity plans issued by the agency in response to the now-repealed Executive Order 14035, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility in the Federal Workforce (June 25, 2021).

Trump, Dec 22, 2024: “I will end all the Marxist Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies across the entire federal government IMMEDIATELY.” Trump, Jan 21, 2025: Orders every government agency to shut down their DEI offices by tomorrow at 5 PM. Promise made, promise kept. pic.twitter.com/UX8sQNbjbT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2025

This is a nice birthday present for me!

