Refugee Flights Are Canceled

According to a State Department memo to so-called “resettlement partners,” refugees slated to travel to the US had their flights canceled.

The memo follows President Donald Trump’s executive order suspending refugee admissions. Our resettlement partners, which include the UN, said the move affected thousands of refugees who had flights already scheduled.

The main governmental resettlement partners are the Department of State Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM)Link is external, the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR)Link is external, in the Department of Health and Human Services, and the International and Refugee Affairs Division of the United States Citizenship and Immigration ServicesLink is external in the Department of Homeland Security.

These are the NGOs enriching themselves by breaking US immigration law:

Amnesty International USA

Alight (formerly American Refugee Committee)

Catholic Charities USA

Catholic Conference of Bishops, Migration and Refugee Services (USCCB)

Catholic Legal Immigration Network (CLINIC)

Church World Services (CWS)

Doctors Without Borders (MSF)

Episcopal Migration Ministries

Ethiopian Community Development Council (ECDC)

Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS)

Human Rights Watch

International Institute of the Bay Area (IIBA)

International Organization for Migration (IOM)

International Rescue Committee (IRC)

Jesuit Refugee Services (JRS/USA)

Kurdish Human Rights Watch

Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services (LIRS)

Refugee Council USA

Refugees International

Southeast Asia Resource Action Center (SEARAC)

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants

World Relief – Sacramento

Refugees have never been defined as anyone in the world who claims refugee status, many with forged documents after vetting by our enemies in the UN. Everyone is not a refugee who can get citizenship within several years, but that is what Biden’s administration has done for years. Obama did it to a smaller degree. They are taking people in who are poor, uneducated, and who have very different values. What could go wrong?

Then they use chain migration to bring in far more.

The Memo

“All previously scheduled travel of refugees to the United States is being canceled, and no new travel bookings will be made. RSCs should not request travel for any additional refugee cases at this time,” the memo states, citing the president’s executive order.

“Additionally, all refugee case processing and pre-departure activities are also suspended. RSCs and IOM should not move refugees to transit centers in anticipation of travel and should halt all pre-departure activities for refugee cases. No new referrals should be made into the USRAP,” the memo continues.

Special Immigrant Visa holders, which includes those who worked for the US abroad, are exempt.

Trump’s executive order, which he signed Monday, stated that the United States was unable to absorb the influx of migrants over the recent years in addition to refugees. Thus, the administration suspended the US refugee admissions program “until such time as the further entry into the United States of refugees aligns with the interests of the United States.”

Read about one fake refugee scam here.

