Good Catch by O’Reilly on Kamala’s Hideous Hypocrisy

I didn’t hear too many people mention the following comments by Kamala, but Bill O’Reilly made mention of it on his news show last night.

Kamala Harris accused the rioters of wanting to kill people although there was no evidence of that. They came unarmed.

She also went on about how terrible the people in DC were, yet, after billions of dollars of property was damaged, people murdered, thousands injured during the 120 days of George Floyd riots, she tried to get the rioters all bailed out of prison.

Watch the short clip:

