Maricopa leaked tape: voting machine audit-recount was ‘pretty bullshit’

















Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Chucri was the only supervisor willing to meet with a grassroots organization called We The People AZ Alliance. They have been pushing for a full forensic audit.

On March 22nd, 2021, Steve Robinson and Shelby Busch met with Steve Chucri to push for Maricopa County’s cooperation with a full forensic audit by the Arizona Senate.

They leaked a tape from the meeting in which Chucri summed it up by saying, “The Maricopa County voting machine company audit and recount “was pretty bullsh-t, by the way.”

He also thinks that two of the supervisors, Jack Sellers and Bill Gates, pushed back against the audit, despite being Republicans because they barely won. Sellers also has ties to the CCP, which makes one wonder.

Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Chucri leaked audio

