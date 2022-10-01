Good Morning! Gutfeld Joke to Start the Day

The View “ladies” led by Joy Behar have one role: spew lies and hate. They appear to have little knowledge. Why the network wants this, we can’t say, but leave it to Gutfeld to kill Behar’s argument in this clip. Behar had taken a clip by De Santis out of context and then claimed Hurricane Ian was caused by climate change WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE.

Gutfeld made a joke out of it.

A beautiful thing. Gutfeld rules !!!pic.twitter.com/y0lnfvAYW2 — psychforensic 🇺🇸 (@psychforensic) September 30, 2022

We need divine intervention to save us from Democrat leadership.

As a special bonus, we give you Vice President Giggles and her esoteric belief in Venn Diagrams and their inherent humor.

Ok. Jury’s out. She is a moron. https://t.co/PaOsLlRSvX — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 1, 2022

But rest assured, we have President Biden to clear things up.

Biden at a Hispanic heritage month reception: “Maybe some of you are dreamers. It’s like why don’t what people expect to say when your mom’s taking you across the Rio Grande, and say no mom, I’m staying here. I’m not going, I’ve got to make my choice. Come on!” pic.twitter.com/x31HrYf6mp — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 30, 2022

