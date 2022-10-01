Trevor Noah Is Out at The Daily Show! No One Watched Him

After having an ever-declining audience for years while making millions of dollars in salary, Trevor Noah is out. He was making millions with no one watching. The Daily Show had gone from 2.5 million viewers with Jon Stewart to about 200,000 under Noah. In May 2022, The Daily Show brought in around 200,000 viewers per episode. Even Don Lemon had more viewers. It hadn’t bottomed out either. His numbers went down consistently since 2017. Noah’s way too partisan.

Since Gutfeld’s show took over late night, the bodies have piled up. James Corden, Samantha Bee, and Brian Williams are out. Don Lemon has the rooster time slot on CNN. Now Trevor Noah is out. Trevor was brought in from South Africa after he failed as a comic in his country. He was brought in to torch Donald Trump.

He’s gone because he didn’t have an audience, although he says it’s because he wants to do more stand-up. He’s not very funny. Perhaps he should just retire with his millions. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Trevor has a net worth of $100 million as of 2022, so we needn’t worry about him.

A special message from Trevor Noah pic.twitter.com/lMM8ll51fu — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 30, 2022

Noah reportedly out-earned far funnier people. In the first two years, he made between $5 and $8 million per season. His annual salary increased to $16 million in September 2017 when he extended his contract with Viacom.

His wealth comes from his podcast, comedy tours, and memoir, Born a Crime, not just his exorbitant salary from The Daily Show.

He’s not out as far as his wealth is concerned.

Related