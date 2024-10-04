Good News, Bad News on the Longshoreman’s Strike

Good news on the Longshoreman’s strike. They have suspended their strike, and the workers are pleased with the wages and benefits offered.

The International Longshoremen’s Association has reached a tentative agreement with the US Maritime Alliance to end the strike. The latter increased its offer on wages to split the difference with the union.

The bad news is the strike is only suspended until January 15. The impossible part about stopping automation will take place during Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Thanks to the deal crafted by the White House, whoever is running the White House these days:

The Maritime Alliance increased its offer amid public pressure from the Biden administration to put forward a contract offering higher wages.

The tentative agreement does not resolve differences between the union and shipping companies over the use of automated machinery, sources said. That will be a key focus of negotiations between both sides from now until January 15.

The White House pushed USMX into increasing the costs of dock labor to end this strike before the election and kicked the can down the road to make it a problem for the next president.

They kicked the proposed halting of automation down the road, something that can’t even be done.

A committee of leftists runs the White House, and they are not stupid. However, they don’t give a whit about Americans or this country.

if Trump wins, I think he’ll find a solution like bringing more business back home. Maybe he can do something about all these foreigners zoning our ports.