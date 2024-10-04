China’s on the Verge of Recession, Threatening Worldwide Recession

China is on the verge of recession as it pumps up the printing of money to keep things running. Xi is paying moms to have kids since they don’t any longer.

They are slashing interest rates and down payment requirements, cutting the reserve requirement on banks to get money into the wild, and pouring more into their ridiculous ghost towns.

China might be falling into a zombie economy thanks to an anti-business economy.

When the West stops buying China’s exports, China will go down and send out worldwide inflation.

China could reach out to war as a distraction.