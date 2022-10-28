Good News from MSM: If the COV Vaccine Made You Ill, That’s Good!

The Hill has a ridiculous puff piece titled, Felt sick after your COVID booster? That’s a good thing, new science shows. What about the people who have heart problems, blood clotting, Bells Palsy? Is that a good thing?

There are many of these articles pumping up the shots nonsensically. This is gaslighting. Studies are showing that vaccines are tied to adverse effects in some people. Yet it’s ignored.

The first sentence in the article says, “If you felt like absolute garbage the day or two after your last COVID-19 vaccine, there’s a silver lining for you.”

I never had a vaccine that made me ill for days, but the two Pfizer shots I took gave me strange symptoms for two days – chills, sweating, chills again, and so on. But, hey, that’s a good thing, according to the Hill. People I know were sick longer, and the Hill wants you to think that’s a good thing.

Dr. Panda writes:

I read the study they referenced in the articles. It has not been peer-reviewed. Of the 3,200 participants, the average age was 65. The symptoms are self-reported. And the most important takeaway is the study wasn’t even on the new bivalent booster as the articles imply.

The participants received two doses of the original monovalent mRNA. Interesting to note also is the average age in this study is older. Generally, older patients have fewer vaccine side effects than younger patients. The initial antibody response to vaccination diminishes with age. So one would assume if this study sampled a younger age group, even more vaccine side effects would be found.

New evidence has emerged from Switzerland showing that mRNA vaccines are routinely injuring the heart of vaccine recipients, with myocarditis occurring in as many as one in 27 cases. https://t.co/T0QXU6SNhR — Toby Young (@toadmeister) October 27, 2022

Dr Charles Hoffe; “In a single dose of a Moderna vaccine there are 40 TRILLION mRNA MOLECULES “The mRNA is fed into your circulatory system, It’s inevitable that blood clots will form” pic.twitter.com/hVKtO9gF5b — Janey (@_Janey_J) October 26, 2022

Dr. Panda continued:

Newly released FOIA emails from the CDC show they pressured the FDA to approve the boosters without clinical trial data. This ultimately led to 2 top FDA officials resigning over frustrations with pushing booster shots.

