More Details on Violent Beating of Paul Pelosi with a Hammer

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday, according to people familiar with the investigation.
Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body, according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe.
The attack was not random; the assailant specifically targeted the home, the people said. The assailant was in custody.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre released the following statement:
.@POTUS is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi’s whole family. This morning he called Speaker Pelosi to express his support after this horrible attack. He is also very glad that a full recovery is expected.
