Good News! Hillary’s friend Lanny Davis is leaving & taking blue states with him

Hillary’s good friend Lanny Davis is leaving and forming his own country out of blue states. That is a dream come true. The arrogant blatherskite says, “We get 85 percent of America’s venture capital and entrepreneurs. You get Mississippi.”

He can keep his billionaires as long as he understands that includes taking George Soros, well worth it. They’ll need the money for all the illegal uneducated foreigners they will let pour into their country.

Lanny has gone from talking about dragging President Trump out of the White House to saying he is packing up his crazy left-wing states and leaving.

1) DEAR RED STATES; WE’RE LEAVING.

We’ve decided we’re leaving. We intend to form our own country, we’re taking the other Blue States with us…that includes Hawaii, Oregon, California, New Mexico, Washington, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, and all the Northeast. — Lanny Davis (@LannyDavis) September 26, 2020

NOT SO FAST

But you can’t take our military bases so there goes much of the coastline of CA, Hawaii and the Eastern states. Apart from that, good riddance. — Tertius #Covfefe (@TertiusIII) September 26, 2020

2)

this split will be beneficial to the nation, especially people of the new country including Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and Washington D.C. We get the vast majority of the major shipping ports…good luck with getting goods in or out of the country affordably. — Lanny Davis (@LannyDavis) September 26, 2020

THIS IS HOW IT WILL BE

We’re keeping all our military bases. We’ll annihilate you if you think otherwise. PS. As a hostile foreign power, well shut down or take over your shipping ports. We will also control your airspace. No traffic in or out. You will starve. — Tertius #Covfefe (@TertiusIII) September 26, 2020

They hate law enforcement and military so we get to take all of them with us! They get to keep antifa and Black Lives Matter.

You can have the beaches. When the tech giants realize their employees can’t feed their families in your failed nation they’ll beg to come over here. If the price is right, well let them. You will starve. — Tertius #Covfefe (@TertiusIII) September 26, 2020

WE CAN MAKE IT WORK

They’ll be taxing everyone to death and while they will have the Statue of Liberty, we will have liberty. They can keep the Communist Chinese-tied devices but, if we want, we can lure Big Tech away with our great tax base and food.

You won’t have any tax revenue when we put up blockades around your ports, impose massive trade embargoes and control your airspace. Your citizens who stay will starve. The rest will flee here where there are jobs. — Tertius #Covfefe (@TertiusIII) September 26, 2020

WE WILL JUST CONQUER YOU LANNY

Starving families aren’t generally happy families. Oh, you’ll be anti-war? Good. You’ll go down without a fight. — Tertius #Covfefe (@TertiusIII) September 26, 2020

What can you add to this list of things the blue country can’t have?