Vote in person to keep your ballot out of a dumpster

We want to urge everyone to vote in person. Wear a mask, keep your social distance, but vote in person. Otherwise, your ballot may never reach its destination.

More than 100,000 mail-in ballots were rejected by California election officials during the March presidential primary, according to data obtained by The Associated Press that highlights a glaring gap in the state’s effort to ensure every vote is counted, according to KTVU.

KTVU recently exposed thieves captured on camera stealing mail using counterfeit keys to gain access to apartment buildings’ mailboxes. U.S. Postal Inspectors said they’re on the case to protect all mail – including election mail.

“We’re out there,” Postal Inspector Jeff Fitch said. “These are federal crimes and we take this very seriously. All mail is important to us.”

For at least the last three years, the Postal Inspection Service has seen large increases in mail theft across California. Some Oakland neighbors discovered bags of stolen mail last month with addresses from Hercules to Elk Grove and everything from unemployment checks to personal medical information.

In Wisconsin, ballots were found in a ditch. Military ballots for Trump were dumped. In 2018, stacks of ballots were found on a mailbox in Paterson, New Jersey.

We can’t verify the next story but the photos are intriguing.

A reader of The Gateway Pundit claims her father saw unopened ballots from a prior election in a dump.

My dad was throwing away some trash and saw them so he took some pictures. He told a lady who worked at the dump about it and she claimed that the county dumped them there. After my dad drove back around and saw the workers in the bin covering the ballots up with cardboard.

The guy crawling out of the dumpster in the green shirt works there. He was covering up the ballots.

Why were ballots unopened? Allegedly, they were returned ballots. She sent a map of her location in Petaluma.

Whatever the case, vote in person.