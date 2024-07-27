Good News: Kamala Posted Her Successes, Wanna See?

Reporter Simon Ateba wants people to react to the first clip below that allegedly lists Biden-Harris successes. One of their alleged successes is to have a more secure border than Donald Trump. Other than Biden-Harris destroying our borders and 10 or 20 million unvetted anonymous people pouring in, what can one say?

Harris says here are their achievements. What do you make of the last point there? pic.twitter.com/S36ux89OXN — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) July 25, 2024

We’ll let Border Patrol say it.

Former Border Patrol leader Chris Clem condemned Vice President Kamala Harris over her handling of illegal immigration. He said of Harris, “You own this. You can’t say, ‘It’s not my responsibility.’”

“The numbers don’t lie,” Clem said, describing the current situation as “disastrous.”

After her abysmal performance, Harris wants to erase the “border czar” title.

Brandon Judd, President of the National Border Patrol Council, also stated this week that Harris was made aware of the policies needed to end the border crisis but refused to implement them.

Speaking at a rally alongside former President Donald J. Trump, Judd said, “She does not care about you; she does not care about the safety of this country. [Trump] does.”

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd: “Kamala Harris knows what she needs to do, I was there. I gave her all of the policies she needed… and she refused to implement them. She does NOT care about you. She does NOT care about the safety of this country.… pic.twitter.com/5XSSF2LORE — ꪻꫝể ꪻꫝể (@TheThe1776) July 26, 2024

Democrats came up with a terrible bill and called it a border bill. They now say Republicans wouldn’t pass it to solve the border crisis. They could solve the crisis any time they wanted.

The alleged border bill the Republicans wouldn’t pass was a bill to facilitate illegal immigration.

We have people coming from enemy countries. Take the Chinese communists coming in. You don’t think they will vote illegally? They will vote for Kamala, the nail in our coffin.

They don’t have to vote. Democrats can get their names since they are all registering to vote, and they will ballot harvest. No way can that be checked, especially in the time allotted.

The Democrats are no longer Democrats. They are Stalinists and don’t care if the country is destroyed. It’s preferable if the country is destroyed. Then, they can implement their neo-communism.

Senate bill is not about border security, it’s about migrant facilitation: Chris Clem pic.twitter.com/7XL9rM2Kyv — Mornings with Maria (@MorningsMaria) May 22, 2024

Here is the new and improved list of successes.

You posted the wrong one pic.twitter.com/haGd1jMsGt — BroncoNation (@Bronconation_80) July 25, 2024