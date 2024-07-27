The Dark Side of Kamala: She Took Nina Simone’s Estate From Her Daughter

By
M DOWLING
-
0
0

A video essay of who Kamala Harris is. Check it out.

Who is Kamala Harris? Well, she took Nina Simone’s estate from her daughter. WOW!

Kamala’s policies: Murderers and criminals on death row should vote, defund the police, ban plastic straws, ban fracking, give everyone who comes into the country free healthcare, and eliminate cash bail. This is after she spent years locking up young black men for marijuana possession. She has no core. Kamala is a phony.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments