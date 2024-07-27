Kamala Is “Abolutely Open” to Destroying the Third Branch of Government

In 2020, New York Times reporter Alexander Burns said during a Thursday episode of the newspaper’s podcast that Kamala Harris told him last year that she was “absolutely open” to packing the Supreme Court.

“Senator Harris told me in an interview, actually, that she was absolutely open to doing that,” Burns said.

Packing the Court would turn it into a completely politicized arm of the hard-left Democrat Party. The left-wing justices on the court now understand Democrats want them to legislate from the bench. The so-called right-wing Justices see their role as deciding if decisions are constitutional. That is the way the Founders saw our third co-equal branch of government; not legislating, but deciding constitutionality.

And of course there’s video From the New York Times, last year: pic.twitter.com/hNutEtaHs4 — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) October 8, 2020

Since Kamala is now hiding that fact, maybe she’s taking a page from Biden’s book. In 2020, Biden was pressed on court-packing in every interview, but his answer to @KTNV was new:

Ross DiMattei asked: “Don’t the voters deserve to know?”

Joe Biden responded: “No, they don’t deserve to know. I’m not gonna play his game. He’d [Trump] love… that to be the discussion instead of what he’s doing now.”