Good News! Yellen Says We Have a “Good, Strong Economy,” Who Knew?

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has good news: “I think we have a good, strong economy.” We do have a lot of part-time jobs for foreigners. There were zero jobs in manufacturing.

Remember when she said inflation is transitory?

She doesn’t know anything.

Forbes Report

A 2023 survey conducted by Payroll.org highlighted that 78% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, a 6% increase from the previous year. In other words, more than three-quarters of Americans struggle to save or invest after paying for their monthly expenses.

Similarly, a 2023 Forbes Advisor survey revealed that nearly 70% of respondents either identified as living paycheck to paycheck (40%) or—even more concerning—reported that their income doesn’t even cover their standard expenses (29%).

Nearly half (49%) of Baby Boomer respondents—nearing retirement or already retired—say they’re living paycheck to paycheck. That’s a higher percentage than any other generation.

YELLEN: “Some low-income consumers are perhaps exhausting their buffers of savings … we’re seeing a little bit more distress at the household level there…” Under Biden, two-thirds of Americans say they live paycheck-to-paycheck as their savings drops and debt skyrockets. pic.twitter.com/K3Iff8WyHK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 8, 2024

Related