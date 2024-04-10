Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has good news: “I think we have a good, strong economy.” We do have a lot of part-time jobs for foreigners. There were zero jobs in manufacturing.
Remember when she said inflation is transitory?
She doesn’t know anything.
Forbes Report
A 2023 survey conducted by Payroll.org highlighted that 78% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, a 6% increase from the previous year. In other words, more than three-quarters of Americans struggle to save or invest after paying for their monthly expenses.
Similarly, a 2023 Forbes Advisor survey revealed that nearly 70% of respondents either identified as living paycheck to paycheck (40%) or—even more concerning—reported that their income doesn’t even cover their standard expenses (29%).
Nearly half (49%) of Baby Boomer respondents—nearing retirement or already retired—say they’re living paycheck to paycheck. That’s a higher percentage than any other generation.
YELLEN: “Some low-income consumers are perhaps exhausting their buffers of savings … we’re seeing a little bit more distress at the household level there…”
Under Biden, two-thirds of Americans say they live paycheck-to-paycheck as their savings drops and debt skyrockets. pic.twitter.com/K3Iff8WyHK
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 8, 2024
We were never at was with x, w have always be3n at war with y.
The next year: We have never been at was with y, we have always been at war with x.
The Dystopian writers of the past certainly predicted the future being given us by the Democrats.
Lying propaganda rules!!!
Next year Yellen will give us “The Great Leap forward.”