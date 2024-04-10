New York City Gives Migrants 30 Days to Get Out

New York City gave illegal immigrants thirty days of housing, but after that, they can’t request housing again. So thousands of people here illegally, dependent on the government, will be without a home.

But how can this be? New York City is a sanctuary city, and everyone in the world is welcome to come.

New York City officials don’t have a plan.

About 180,000 illegal migrants went to the city because they thought they were welcome and would be taken care of. The city has gone from spending ridiculous amounts of money on illegal aliens to kicking them to the curb.

