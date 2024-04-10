New York City Gives Migrants 30 Days to Get Out

By
M DOWLING
-
2
18

New York City gave illegal immigrants thirty days of housing, but after that, they can’t request housing again. So thousands of people here illegally, dependent on the government, will be without a home.

But how can this be? New York City is a sanctuary city, and everyone in the world is welcome to come.

New York City officials don’t have a plan.

About 180,000 illegal migrants went to the city because they thought they were welcome and would be taken care of. The city has gone from spending ridiculous amounts of money on illegal aliens to kicking them to the curb.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
lalasayswhat
Guest
lalasayswhat
11 seconds ago

Typical liberals. The invaders are welcomed as long as they invade somewhere else. That’s liberalism in a nutshell.

0
Reply
Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
23 minutes ago

And the chickens come home to roost.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz