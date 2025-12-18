Good News! You Can Kill Grandma in New York

New York will allow the legalization of medically assisted suicide for the terminally ill. Governor Hochul and state legislative leaders announced the agreement to pass the bill. It will be in effect next year.

Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul plans to sign the proposal next year. She noted that she added “guardrails” in the bill in an op-ed in the Albany Times Union.

Hochul, a Catholic, said she decided after hearing from New Yorkers in the “throes of pain and suffering,” as well as their children, while also considering opposition from “individuals of many faiths who believe that deliberately shortening one’s life violates the sanctity of life.”

“I was taught that God is merciful and compassionate, and so must we be,” she wrote. “This includes permitting a merciful option to those facing the unimaginable and searching for comfort in their final months in this life.”

A dozen other states and the District of Columbia have laws to allow medically assisted suicide.

The Guardrails for Now

New York’s Medical Aid in Dying Act requires that a terminally ill person who is expected to die within six months make a written request for life-ending drugs. Two witnesses would have to sign the request to ensure that the patient is not being coerced. The request would then have to be approved by the person’s attending physician as well as a consulting physician.

The person “truly had less than six months to live,” and there has to be confirmation from a psychologist or psychiatrist that the patient is capable of making the decision and is not under duress.

Hochul also said the bill will include a mandatory five-day waiting period as well as a written and recorded oral request to “confirm free will is present.” Outpatient facilities associated with religious hospitals may elect not to offer the option.

In a statement after the governor’s announcement, Cardinal Timothy Dolan and the New York bishops said Hochul’s position “signals our government’s abandonment of its most vulnerable citizens, telling people who are sick or disabled that suicide in their case is not only acceptable, but is encouraged by our elected leaders.”

We Too Can Be Canada

The problem is that legal murder will be expanded and abused as it is in Canada. If Democrats ever get their universal healthcare, it will be cheaper to end lives. In Canada, reportedly, they are looking at expanding euthanasia to end the lives of the mentally handicapped.

Canadians requesting suicide don’t have to be in danger of imminent death, but they must have an irremediable illness. In 2027, Canada will consider euthanasia for the mentally impaired.

Are we going to put people down like the family pet? In Washington State, you don’t have to be buried anymore; you can choose to become peat moss. It’s a concerning attitude, especially if it involves money and not wanting to provide healthcare for very sick people.

Canadians have become nihilistic, atheistic, immoral, liberals, says John Dale Dunn, M.D., a Texas physician, attorney, and policy advisor to The Heartland Institute, which co-publishes Health Care News.

“They’re all part of the same ideology–socialism–which is all about turning people into nothing more than a mass of cells that don’t have any particular importance and therefore, are expendable, depending upon the needs of the collective, which can eliminate them because they demand attention and consume resources,” said Dunn.