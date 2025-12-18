Harvard Professor on Inflation: “No Other Way to Spin It!”

Donald Trump came up great on today’s consumer price index report. Last night, the president told Americans that his policies would eventually tame inflation rather than stoking it. He asked for patience.

In less than a day, the inflation came in at 2.7%, down from 3.0%.

Economists had predicted an increased CPI index inflation in today’s Department of Labor report, with predictions centering on a rate of 3.1% annualized inflation for November.

Wrong again!

A Harvard professor was stunned. It’s the first time it’s looked this good since COVID and the Biden-era inflation. He is not a right-wing professor. This is good news for interest rates.