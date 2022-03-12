Good News! YouTube Now Picks War News for You-You Don’t Have to Think at All

Good news, Comrades, you no longer have to think critically or worry about what is true or not, accurate or not. YouTube will not only decide for you but will connect you to what you are allowed to see.

They will write the history for us. No more debate or analysis, YouTube will do it for us.

Why pay attention to anything? We can just listen to what they say.

They want you to go to war for Ukraine

Neato!

THE YOUTUBE WAR MONITORS SAY

“Our Community Guidelines prohibit content denying, minimizing or trivializing well-documented violent events. We are now removing content about Russia’s invasion in Ukraine that violates this policy,” YouTube Insider tweeted.

They tweeted that Russia-tied networks and all things violating their hate speech policy and misinformation are banned.

YouTube globalists will also connect people to acceptable news sources.

The video platform doesn’t want you to have a choice because they don’t trust you.

THE YOUTUBE WRITERS OF HISTORY

1/ Our Community Guidelines prohibit content denying, minimizing or trivializing well-documented violent events. We are now removing content about Russia’s invasion in Ukraine that violates this policy. https://t.co/TrTnOXtOTU — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) March 11, 2022

3/ Since our last update, our teams have now removed more than 1,000 channels and over 15,000 videos for violating not only our hate speech policy, but also our policies around misinformation, graphic content and more. — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) March 11, 2022

5/ In addition, we recently paused all YouTube ads in Russia. We’ve now extended this to all of the ways to monetize on our platform in Russia. — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) March 11, 2022

6/ Our teams continue to closely monitor the situation, and are ready to take further action. We will continue to share updates as they become available. — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) March 11, 2022

