Good News! YouTube Now Picks War News for You-You Don’t Have to Think at All

Good news, Comrades, you no longer have to think critically or worry about what is true or not, accurate or not. YouTube will not only decide for you but will connect you to what you are allowed to see.
They will write the history for us. No more debate or analysis, YouTube will do it for us.
Why pay attention to anything? We can just listen to what they say.
They want you to go to war for Ukraine
Neato!
THE YOUTUBE WAR MONITORS SAY
“Our Community Guidelines prohibit content denying, minimizing or trivializing well-documented violent events. We are now removing content about Russia’s invasion in Ukraine that violates this policy,” YouTube Insider tweeted.
They tweeted that Russia-tied networks and all things violating their hate speech policy and misinformation are banned.
YouTube globalists will also connect people to acceptable news sources.
The video platform doesn’t want you to have a choice because they don’t trust you.
THE YOUTUBE WRITERS OF HISTORY
1/ Our Community Guidelines prohibit content denying, minimizing or trivializing well-documented violent events. We are now removing content about Russia’s invasion in Ukraine that violates this policy. https://t.co/TrTnOXtOTU
— YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) March 11, 2022
3/ Since our last update, our teams have now removed more than 1,000 channels and over 15,000 videos for violating not only our hate speech policy, but also our policies around misinformation, graphic content and more.
— YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) March 11, 2022
5/ In addition, we recently paused all YouTube ads in Russia. We’ve now extended this to all of the ways to monetize on our platform in Russia.
— YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) March 11, 2022
6/ Our teams continue to closely monitor the situation, and are ready to take further action. We will continue to share updates as they become available.
— YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) March 11, 2022
When RT Live showed “unavailable” I sent this Feedback to YouTube.
Now I’m TOTALLY CONVINCED that RT is more than likely telling the TRUTH about most Everything. Only someone who FEARS the truth will prevent the voice of opposition. THIS is precisely what the USSR had done for decades. The real truth found it’s way, and so will it be in these times.
What’s the chance this will be removed.
https://twitter.com/KyivPost/status/1502366157675941889
At last everything is done for you.
The comfort and conformity the collective demanded is now mandatory.
Everything for the collective, nothing outside the collective, nothing against the collective.
Forward comrades, yes we can!
Use of Tube is not mandatory? For now.
Don’t shirk your duty to the collective, official narrative is right think and everything else is wrongthink.
Report all thoughtcrime deplorable kulak untermenschen scum to your block warden for an increase in rations and free fully charged EBT card.
O/T-Here is one Tube will ban, Brandon breaks down says I am so sick of this stuff.
Don’t take the job if you are not capable?
Dankmeme-firing medical personnel during a pandemic, firing truckers during supply chain collapse, firing police during a crime wave, is sabotage and not incompetence.
Biden is not incompetent he is a saboteur.
(H/T-BSC & Xeno)