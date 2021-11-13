Goodbye America! Cartels Torture and Kill on US Soil

















Texas cops reveal that cartels are committing murders on the US side of border. A Woman was recently killed, mutilated, raped, and tortured, and she isn’t the only one.

Texas Lt. Chris Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said that on October 26, his department found a woman murdered by presumed members of Mexican cartels in Texas.

They believe the woman was not only killed, but mutilated, raped and tortured by the drug gangs.

“These criminal organizations come across from Mexico to the US side and they murder individuals,” Olivarez told Fox News. “We’ve had several incidents that have taken place along the border using professional-type weapons. Very professional and methodical about how they do it and then they go back to Mexico.”

Lt. Chris Olivarez said they’re noticing these killings more and more on the American side of the border.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials along with local law enforcement have found cartel killings on the US side of the nation’s border with Mexico in recent weeks.

Officer Olivarez noted that the bodies showing up on the US side of the border is something they haven’t seen before.

Texas Department of Public Safety is working with special operations officers as well as law enforcement as part of Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star to attempt to ease the border crisis.

Fox News’ reporter Sara Carter said that since Abbott imposed criminal trespass laws, there have been over 1,800 arrests of people trying to get away from law enforcement. That’s just a fraction of the people who’ve avoided arrest.

Abbott called out President Joe Biden on Wednesday evening for turning ‘a blind eye’ to the growing problems at the southern border while showing concern for the refugee crisis along the Belarusian-Polish border in Eastern Europe.

