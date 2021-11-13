Garland’s DoJ Indicts Steve Bannon with an Absolutely Absurd Statement

















Steve Bannon has been charged with contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the legislative committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol siege.

Bannon, who was a political adviser to then-President Donald Trump, is charged with one count for failing to appear for a deposition and another for refusing to hand over documents.

The Justice Department’s move exposes Bannon to fines and as much as a year of jail time for each count. It follows weeks of deliberation by prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, who will oversee the criminal case.

Garland couldn’t be any more lacking in self-awareness than he is:

“Since my first day in office, I have promised Justice Department employees that together we would show the American people by word and deed that the department adheres to the rule of law, follows the facts and the law and pursues equal justice under the law,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “Today’s charges reflect the department’s steadfast commitment to these principles.”

Are you kidding me? This guy has NO principles. He picks and chooses the laws he wants to follow. For example, he is going to keep threatening parents who object to the racist, anti-American Critical Race Theory.

This indictment of Steve Bannon is part of the partisan kangaroo court the J6 select committee set up. It is the biggest farce yet.

Related















