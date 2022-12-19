Goodbye America!

Tens of thousands of new Democrats, including some dangerous people, are heading for the border. The NY Post thinks the Biden administration acts as if the border crisis an act of God when it is an act of Biden. It is meant to give the permanent electoral majority to tyrannical Progressive Democrats.

“Democratic officials — Adams, Biden, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, among others — treat the border crisis as an act of God, like the aforementioned hurricanes and earthquakes, and so the obvious response is to have FEMA spend money to mop up the consequences,” the NY Post reports. It is a planned crisis for cynical purposes.

It goes beyond these people. It’s a global new world order. We aren’t the only country experiencing this. It’s most of the West.

THE CRISIS WILL EXPLODE ON THE 21ST

According to a source within CBP speaking to Breitbart, a report sent via official email advises Border Patrol agents that more than 40,000 migrants in southern Mexico may soon head north.

The report, reviewed by Breitbart Texas, indicates more than 30,000 migrants are believed to be staged in the Mexican State of Chiapas along the Mexico/Guatemala border. Another 10,000 to 15,000 are in Oaxaca.

The Mayor of El Paso has been under pressure from Joe Biden not to declare a border emergency. He declared one this weekend.

In El Paso, 7,400 migrants crossed into the border town over the last weekend. An average of more than 2,400 daily migrant crossings in a three-day period.

At least 84,000 migrants released into the city of El Paso by DHS in a less than 4-month window.

3 senior Border Patrol agents tell me agents have been pulled from the “line.” One guy at DC HQ was getting panicked texts from BP officials in El Paso. As a result, groups that cross border are walking across the highway into the city, evading arrest. pic.twitter.com/HA8kVBKSPy — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) December 16, 2022

No one will be sent back. This is what Americans voted for — our own destruction and Progressive Democrats in charge forever.

NEW: Our @FoxNews thermal drone over part of another group of several hundred migrants that crossed illegally into Eagle Pass, TX early this morning. The consistency here has been almost nonstop going back to the spring. Large groups almost every day, sometimes multiple per day. pic.twitter.com/mwpnW7dSHH — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 19, 2022

Elon Musk asks why so few want to report about the millions [of unvetted] crossing the border.

NEW: Video provided to @FoxNews by TX Congressman @RepTonyGonzales shows extreme overcrowding at the Border Patrol Central Processing Center in El Paso, TX. Congressman Gonzales says he took the video on Friday, when 4,600 migrants were in federal custody. Capacity is only 1,040. pic.twitter.com/dpvH0NNseJ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 18, 2022

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is promoting the border invasion. Yesterday, he tweeted:

On #InternationalMigrantsDay, we recognize the rights, contributions, and journeys of migrants worldwide. Through @StatePRM and our partners, the United States is working to protect migrants and promote safe, orderly, and humane migration globally.

Chip Roy is correct in this next clip. If McConnell approves the $1.7T bill, then McConnell and his RINOs own the border crisis. McConnell doesn’t care. He is one with Democrats.

If GOP Leaders hand the Biden Administration a blank check this week without demanding they secure the border, this becomes the McConnell-Republican Border Crisis #StandUpForAmerica pic.twitter.com/ptw0M7OZuT — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) December 18, 2022

Pleasure to join @ShannonBream and the team at @FoxNewsSunday live from Eagle Pass, TX this morning. https://t.co/PUNUcmkSij — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 18, 2022

