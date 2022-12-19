Twitter News: Elon’s Leaving, Tayler Hansen Loses Access Over Drag Show Tweets

Elon Musk is stepping down as head of Twitter and we don’t know yet who will take his place. In other Twitter news, free speech Twitter locked Tayler Hansen out of his account in accordance with leftist drag show censorship.

VOX POPULI

Elon Musk lost the poll to remain as CEO, and he said he would abide by it. He also said we should be careful what we wish for. He lost by a substantial amount, but how many were bots. These polls are unscientific.

He took “Chief Twit” off his Twitter page.

About 17.5m people or bots voted in a poll on whether Elon Musk should step down as Twitter’s CEO; 57.5% of respondents voted “yes.”

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

CENSORSHIP IS BACK

Twitter is already going back to its old ways. Twitter told Tayler Hansen to delete his drag queen show for all ages tweets. They said it was hateful. He did nothing but post what drag queens and some mothers did. Hansen simply reported what happened.

The drag show was porn which is what drag queens usually do. I don’t want to post screenshots. They’re vulgar. It’s disgusting even to post what happened, but you can read that below. People need to know what is going on and how bad things are. These radicals want you to think soft porn for all ages is normal and acceptable.

this must be an error, the event was a family friendly drag show https://t.co/ENwVcXVHbF — Tim Pool (@Timcast) December 19, 2022

Drag Queens’ entire schtick is essentially porn. I have some of the descriptions of what went on below. The descriptions accompanied the photos and videos I’m not posting. The descriptions are bad enough. The only things “hatefu”l are perverting children at a young age and banning anyone from pointing it out. Drag queens are doing what they do, but who are these parents taking children to these shows? The show for all ages:

#1 This performer paraded around with his “tits in a box” and shook his buttocks for the crowd. At one point the Drag Queen said “are you reaching for my titties are you hungry” to a child in the audience.

#2 Throughout the Drag Queen talking he had multiple people spank him. “Screwdolph the Red Nippled Reindeer”. In this performance they simulated sex countless times, sexualized a child’s story, including Santa, and had sexual videos playing in the background. When the host asked a child what his favorite part of the show is he replied “nothing”.

#3 In this performance men with kink harnesses grab their privates, grind, and simulate humping. The Drag Queen talked to a 9-year-old named Major and then addressed the mother of the child. “You are such an awesome mom for bringing your kid out to a FAMILY FRIENDLY DRAG SHOW”.

People were laughing and clapping throughout.

#4 Crystal Methyd” performed with two other performers. They were all grinding and making other sexual gestures. At the end of the performance Crystal licks his “Peppermint breasts“ and the host, Nina West, says “mmm minty fresh”.

#5 “Crystal Methyd” performed to “S&M” by Rihanna, grinding back and forth on a chain used as one of his costume props. “$10 already, I think I have a fan. Obsessed much? It’s a child! “I’ve got to think outside the box what am I going to do? EASY, make Jacob Marley a whore.”

#6 This Drag queen had a lot to say to children who were on the front row who were being given money by their mother to hand to the Drag Queens. He engaged with two different children, a 9 and 10-year-old. “Are you having fun, are you enjoying it, are you confused yet?” The host, Nina West, played a “game” with the audience called naughty or naughty. The game involved giving explicit details of sexual encounters.

#7 In the video, Nina details having sex with her dads coworker in his office. An audience member shared his explicit story as well.

#8 Over 20 children were in attendance at this show. These are the kinds of shows being marketed as “all ages” and “family friendly”. Activists try to spin these shows as being educational and important to LGBTQ rights. It will be interesting to see how they try to spin this one.

They didn’t spin. The Leftist censors simply made him take them down. He hasn’t yet but said he will to get his account back.

