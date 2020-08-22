Goodyear CEO and Chairman Rich Kramer issued a letter, shared on Twitter, further clarifying their stance on support for police.

Earlier this week, WIBW13 released a slide, allegedly during employee training, after it was believed to have down from corporate. The slide was titled, ‘Zero Tolerance’ and it included two columns — acceptable and unacceptable. Under unacceptable was ‘Blue Lives Matter’ and ‘All Lives Matter’. Under acceptable was ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘LGBTQ Pride’.

There is an audio as well as a slide. It did happen, but Kramer doesn’t mention the audio in this letter.

Goodyear’s first statement was vague and suggested that it did happen. This letter by the CEO is a little different in that he said it was not a directive from corporate and they value their relationship with police. Apparently, that’s core to their business.

While he said the lecture and slide weren’t approved by corporate, he didn’t deny that has been their policy. He said a plant employee was trying to explain what is or is not acceptable to wear in the workplace.

Kramer said employees can wear attire that shows support for the police. He didn’t get into details.

You decide if this solves the problem.

The Letter:

LeBron James, the famed player of the National Chinese Communist Basketball Association, stood up for Goodyear after President Trump tweeted that Goodyear should be boycotted. James is a harsh critic of the President’s.

He stated:

I know my people of Akron and I know what Goodyear means to our city. So one thing about us, we don’t bend; we don’t fold; we don’t break for nobody. So I’m not worried about that. Not only has Goodyear been great for my city, for the history of my city, but the country and what they represented. It’s an unbelievable brand, unbelievable history.

We stand strong and we always unite, especially my city. We’ve always felt like we’ve been counted out, being a small city, and that’s what rallies us even more and makes us even stronger. So shout-out, salute to all the workers, men and women at Goodyear over the course of their history and to the city of Akron.

Watch:

Lakers’ LeBron James on President Trump’s call for Goodyear boycott: “I know my people of Akron and what Goodyear means to our city. One thing about us, we don’t bend, fold or break for nobody. Shout out and salute to all the workers.” pic.twitter.com/7h9MJBYoYF — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) August 21, 2020