Goofy Vandals Be-Caked King Charles’ Statue Since they’d Rather Freeze Than Have Oil

King Charles’ Wax Figure Smashed with Cake
by Extreme Environmental Protestors at London Museum.
King Charles III ‘s figure at Madame Tussauds in London was the latest victim of the Just Stop Oil protest.
Their message is clear. They’d rather freeze, destroy cake, and vandalize statues than have oil.
On Monday morning, at least two people affiliated with the U.K. [extremist] environmental coalition Just Stop Oil defaced the figure of the new King at Madame Tussauds in London.
As seen in a video on Twitter by TalkTV, a man and woman took over the royal display at the popular museum, removing outerwear to reveal “Just Stop Oil” t-shirts.
They want to just stop the oil and have the Brits all freeze to death since they have nothing to take its place.
The woman smashed a frosted cake into Charles’ statue’s face, and the man did the same, shouting a message.
“The science is clear. The demand is simple: Just stop new oil and gas. It’s a piece of cake,” one of the activists said stupidly.
The science isn’t at all clear. We’ve been mandated to believe it is. That’s clear.
Two activists from Britain's Just Stop Oil group covered a waxwork model of King Charles III with chocolate cake and demanded Britain to halt all new oil and gas projects. pic.twitter.com/ewX5tcGVBf
— CBS News (@CBSNews) October 24, 2022
If these people don’t want to use Fossil Fuel, that’s their choice, but they don’t have a right to deprive others of Fuel which would keep them from freezing. As far as I’m concerned, these people are a threat to the lives of other people so Deadly Force should be allowed to stop them. Start shooting them and they will stop! People with “Just Stop Oil” t-shirts should be shot on sight as Terrorist. But then just about every Liberal group is a bunch of Terrorist. I can’t think of one Conservative Group that burned down a city during the summer of 2020. But somehow, Liberals think that parents who ban together to “VOTE” Liberal Child Molesters off of School Boards are Terrorist.