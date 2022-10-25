Goofy Vandals Be-Caked King Charles’ Statue Since they’d Rather Freeze Than Have Oil

King Charles’ Wax Figure Smashed with Cake

by Extreme Environmental Protestors at London Museum.

King Charles III ‘s figure at Madame Tussauds in London was the latest victim of the Just Stop Oil protest.

Their message is clear. They’d rather freeze, destroy cake, and vandalize statues than have oil.

On Monday morning, at least two people affiliated with the U.K. [extremist] environmental coalition Just Stop Oil defaced the figure of the new King at Madame Tussauds in London.

As seen in a video on Twitter by TalkTV, a man and woman took over the royal display at the popular museum, removing outerwear to reveal “Just Stop Oil” t-shirts.

They want to just stop the oil and have the Brits all freeze to death since they have nothing to take its place.

The woman smashed a frosted cake into Charles’ statue’s face, and the man did the same, shouting a message.

“The science is clear. The demand is simple: Just stop new oil and gas. It’s a piece of cake,” one of the activists said stupidly.

The science isn’t at all clear. We’ve been mandated to believe it is. That’s clear.

Two activists from Britain's Just Stop Oil group covered a waxwork model of King Charles III with chocolate cake and demanded Britain to halt all new oil and gas projects. pic.twitter.com/ewX5tcGVBf — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 24, 2022

