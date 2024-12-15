Google Christmas Ad: Man Dresses as a Woman

Tiktok star Cyrus Veyssi is featured in a new online ad, which was part of a broader ad campaign for Google Shopping. He wears makeup and women’s clothing while searching for skincare products using the Google service. Google went full woke on this.

In a post marking Trans Week of Visibility last month, Veyssi posted a video responding to a female social media user who celebrated President-elect Trump’s victory and “the right to be protected when going into female bathrooms,” Fox News reported.

The woman said she was relieved “not [to] have to share a bathroom with a biological male.”

“Hi diva, plot twist,” Veyssi replied on Instagram. “You don’t care about being protected from trans people. You hate trans people.”

This is a nonbinary person who pretends he is a woman sometimes and a man at others and who has the gall to tell a woman what she is thinking.

Nonbinary is someone who doesn’t solely identify as a man or woman. This is insane.

Women have the right to keep men out of their bathrooms. He won’t sell many products or get more people to use Google’s service if that is really Google’s goal.

Google launches WOKE Christmas campaign featuring man wearing women’s clothing complaining about his skin. pic.twitter.com/Rvk7wa5NIh — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) December 11, 2024

