Migrant Father Impregnated Daughter, He’s One of Many Monsters

A 14-year-old child was raped multiple times by her own father in a shelter in Marlborough, Massachusetts. The father, Ronald Joseph, wasn’t arrested. He was sent to another shelter.

A former director at a Massachusetts migrant shelter named Jon Fetherston is speaking out against what he says were incidents of widespread violence, child sexual assault, and rape at shelters in the state, including an incident where a father impregnated his 14-year-old daughter.

“There was a lot of violence,” Fetherston told The Daily Wire of the crowded 550-person shelter at Holiday Inn at 265 Lakeside Ave. “Unfortunately, there was a gentleman in the hotel that impregnated his own daughter and got very violent when the state removed her from the shelter.”

He raped her before and after he crossed the border.

“The Dept. of Children and Families (DcF) interviewed the young girl before making the decision to remove her from her father’s custody on an emergency basis,” the document obtained by The Maine Wire states.

“Child rape and violent incidents reported at Massachusetts migrant shelters, former facility director say Joseph was then given a taxpayer-funded Lyft ride to another shelter in Worcester, Massachusetts after he started yelling and making threatening gestures at the shelter staff, The Maine Wire reports, citing Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities (EOHLC) records.

This is only one monster. There are many, and they are all here in this country, living off our tax dollars.

We have one sick nation and a very corrupt system.

