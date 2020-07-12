Google Declares Me Guilty of Thought Crimes, Sends My Blog Posts to the Memory Hole

By Doug Ross

Google has a great search engine when they’re not squelching conservative and GOP (not the same thing) content. I recommend using DuckDuckGo; here’s why:

Oh, interesting tidbit: I couldn’t even find my own 2017 blog post using Google. It was #1 on DuckDuckGo (https://t.co/RYFNlkqWqL) — Doug Ross 🇺🇸 (@directorblue) July 8, 2020

Maybe this is why: my article has been purged from Google's search index altogether. pic.twitter.com/YYgzi66KbN — Doug Ross 🇺🇸 (@directorblue) July 11, 2020

To put it bluntly, Google appears to be deleting search results that criticize its use of algorithms to enforce totalitarian political bias. Looks like I hit a nerve.

What’s next? Is Google going to start deleting blog posts with which it disagrees?

Never do a news or politics search on Google. Use DuckDuckGo if you want the truth.