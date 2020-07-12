Charles Barkley is concerned the NBA’s turning the message into a “circus”

Basketball legend Charles Barkley is speaking out about the sports world’s decision to go woke.

As we reported, the NBA will paint the Marxist Black Lives Matter slogan on basketball courts, and players will wear jerseys with SJW slogans on them.

Barkley said on CNBC’s ‘Power Lunch‘ that he is concerned it is turning into a circus, “instead of trying to do some good stuff.”

He believes we need police and prison reform, but he thinks this will cause some backlash that will pervert the message.

Barkley said fans need a break from reality right now, as millions of people are sick with coronavirus and others are suffering job loss.

“The last thing they want to do is turn on the television and hear arguments all the time. It’s going to be very interesting to see how the public reacts,” he said.

We are going to guess the reaction won’t be positive for many. He should also be concerned about their fealty to the Chinese Communist Party. That’s a bad look.