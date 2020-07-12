Two police officers murdered in an ambush-style attack in McAllen Texas

Two McAllen police officers were shot and killed Saturday, a visibly distraught Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said. Officers Edelmiro Garza, 45, and Ismael Chavez, 39. were reportedly ambushed, murdered. The suspect is also dead, after committing suicide.

McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez confirmed that the officers died, releasing the message, “We have lost two brave public servants who sought only to keep peace in our City.”

The officers were responding to a disturbance call when the shooting occurred.

When officers tried to enter the home, the alleged shooter, whom police identified as 23-year-old Audon Ignacio Camarillo, opened fire, the Monitor reported.

“They were doing their job,” Rodriguez said. “That is what they were supposed to do. The person was a suspect of the incident, met our officers at the door, and shot at both officers. Both officers suffered fatal wounds, they have both passed away as a result…”

“The officers never had a chance to suspect deadly assault on them, much less death,” the paper quoted the Chief as saying.

Shortly after, Camarillo killed himself.

According to the Monitor, a man who lives near the area, and who would only identify himself as G. Lopez, said he was working in his yard when he saw the officers arrive around 4 p.m.

Shortly after, Lopez said he heard five to six gunshots.

RESPONSES

Governor Abbott spoke with McAllen Police Chief Rodriguez:

Two of our finest were killed in the line of duty while working to protect residents in their community. I’ve spoken with McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez and offered the full support of the State of Texas. We unite to #BackTheBlue.#RGVhttps://t.co/lm5DWQJSVC — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 11, 2020

The Texas Attorney General also responded to the tragic news:

Our prayers and full support are with the valiant men and women of the #CityofMcAllen PD this evening. This office will provide any assistance requested in the days ahead. We are grateful for police in McAllen and around this great state. — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) July 11, 2020

The hearts of every Texan are broken tonight as two of our finest in the #CityofMcAllen Police Department have paid the ultimate sacrifice. We are praying for our frontline heroes in McAllen and around the state. This office stands ready to assist however we can. #BacktheBlue — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) July 12, 2020



In a statement, U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, called the news of the two deaths on Saturday “devastating.”

“This is devastating news to our community. My heart breaks for these fallen officers and their families,” Gonzalez said in the statement. “They served McAllen bravely and honorably and I will keep them in my prayers.”