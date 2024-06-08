Google Restores PragerU After a Suspension for “Hate Speech”

PragerU was suspended from the Play Store app for “hate speech.” The hate speech suspension was partly based on a true and factual account of life under radical Islam in a new documentary, Dear Infidels: a Warning to America. Instead of heeding the warning, the leftists in the US are hiding the truth.

PragerU was just restored to the Google Play Store, but one might assume the backlash contributed to it. We can defeat these people.

Maybe they showed their hand too soon?

UPDATE: @Google has now reinstated the PragerU app on Google Play store! In an email from Google, they said our recently removed app is now available “after further re-review.” Thank you to all of our amazing supporters who helped publicize this issue to force Google to… — PragerU (@prageru) June 7, 2024

Google wrote, “We don’t allow apps that promote violence or incite hatred against individuals or groups based on race or ethnic origin, religion, disability, age, nationality, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or any other characteristic that is associated with systemic discrimination or marginalization.”

The documentary airs interviews with people who lived under totalitarian regimes and Navy SEALS who saw it firsthand.

PragerU launched a petition to urge Google to allow the app back on the platform. “Google is using Soviet-style tactics and attempting to silence us for simply spreading the truth. According to Google, sharing the stories of a former Palestinian refugee, an Arab Muslim born in Israel, and brave US Navy SEALs who witnessed the horrors of Muslim extremism constitutes ‘hate speech.’ This is a blatant attempt to silence truth and censor speech,” the nonprofit wrote.

The Google Play Store app is one of the most popular apps for Android users.

This should scare all of us. Its tyranny. @Google just banned PragerU’s app from their app store as a clear act of censorship. Our freedom of speech has never been more in jeopardy, and we have to take down the tyrants of Big Tech! Please join PragerU in the fight!… pic.twitter.com/rjJZXUE6zX — Kambree (@KamVTV) June 7, 2024

It’s time to wake up the country. Tyrants are at war with free speech.

Related