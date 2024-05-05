Google Won’t Let You See This Trump Ad

By
M DOWLING
-
0
40

Google claimed policy violations when it banned a Trump ad two days ago, probably to keep the ad from the public because it is effective. My guess is that this violates the offensive behavior policy by calling illegal immigrants what they are—illegal immigrants.

It is the woke way of silencing the truth that they don’t want to be discussed. Google values “diversity,” and they are woke.

They’re diverse for half the country. The rest of us can go swimming with Piranha.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments